CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Increases Dividend to $3.25 Per Share

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) announced a None dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 3.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50.
CME Group has decreased its dividend payment by 3.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. CME Group has a dividend payout ratio of 49.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CME Group to earn $7.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.2%.
Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $228.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,046,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,007. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.69. CME Group has a 1 year low of $177.15 and a 1 year high of $232.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 0.45.
In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $2,220,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,492 shares of company stock valued at $5,622,885 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CME. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet raised shares of CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.36.
About CME Group
CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.
