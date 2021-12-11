CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Increases Dividend to $3.25 Per Share

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) announced a None dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 3.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50.

CME Group has decreased its dividend payment by 3.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. CME Group has a dividend payout ratio of 49.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CME Group to earn $7.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $228.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,046,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,007. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.69. CME Group has a 1 year low of $177.15 and a 1 year high of $232.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 0.45.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $2,220,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,492 shares of company stock valued at $5,622,885 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CME. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet raised shares of CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.36.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

