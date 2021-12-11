Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 29.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,586 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,178 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 202.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the second quarter worth $221,000. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $186,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 900 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $69,579.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,100 shares of company stock worth $396,317 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

Cogent Communications stock opened at $75.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.84 and a beta of 0.14. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $56.38 and a one year high of $80.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.21.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $147.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 664.00%.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

