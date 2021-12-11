Cohn Robbins Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CRHC)

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 31,933 call options on the company. This is an increase of 7,944% compared to the typical volume of 397 call options.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRHC. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Cohn Robbins during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Cohn Robbins by 33.3% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cohn Robbins during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Antara Capital LP purchased a new position in Cohn Robbins during the second quarter worth about $377,000. Finally, Berry Street Capital Management LLP raised its holdings in Cohn Robbins by 20.0% during the second quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cohn Robbins alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CRHC opened at $9.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.84. Cohn Robbins has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $11.46.

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as CSR Acquisition Corp. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Cohn Robbins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohn Robbins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.