Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,742 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 200.0% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 688.6% during the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 53.4% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of CMCSA opened at $48.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.12. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $47.59 and a one year high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $221.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Comcast from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Article: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.