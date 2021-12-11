Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,157 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,390 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,480,518 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $22,322,220,000 after buying an additional 3,978,161 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Comcast by 2.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 226,174,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,895,902,000 after buying an additional 6,432,001 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Comcast by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,761,419 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $9,736,816,000 after buying an additional 3,795,262 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 12.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,683,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,425,236,000 after buying an additional 12,066,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,017,749 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,265,121,000 after buying an additional 2,228,592 shares in the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

CMCSA opened at $48.45 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $47.59 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.78 and a 200-day moving average of $56.12.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

