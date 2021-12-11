CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of CommScope in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter now anticipates that the communications equipment provider will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.31. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of CommScope from $12.00 to $9.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet cut shares of CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.06.

COMM opened at $11.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.73. CommScope has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $22.18.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 269.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. CommScope’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CommScope by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 13,824 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of CommScope by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 85,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CommScope by 276.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 312,637 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,662,000 after purchasing an additional 229,645 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in CommScope during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,452,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in CommScope during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,049,000. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $298,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.77 per share, with a total value of $48,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 105,384 shares of company stock worth $1,032,444. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

