Comparing Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) and Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.2% of Atossa Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.6% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Atossa Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and Atossa Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ironwood Pharmaceuticals $389.52 million 4.65 $106.18 million $3.25 3.40 Atossa Therapeutics N/A N/A -$17.83 million ($1.03) -1.95

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Atossa Therapeutics. Atossa Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and Atossa Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ironwood Pharmaceuticals 0 1 1 0 2.50 Atossa Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 31.10%. Given Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Ironwood Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Atossa Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atossa Therapeutics has a beta of 2.04, suggesting that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and Atossa Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ironwood Pharmaceuticals 128.30% 64.78% 25.24% Atossa Therapeutics N/A -24.68% -23.49%

Summary

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals beats Atossa Therapeutics on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation. The company was founded by Peter M. Hecht, Eric F. Summers, G. Todd Milne, Brian M. Cali, Joseph C. Cook Jr., and Gina Bornino Miller on January 5, 1998 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Atossa Therapeutics Company Profile

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions. It offers ForeCYTE and ArgusCYTE diagnostic tests. The ForeCYTE Breast Health Test provides personalized information about the 10-year and lifetime risk of breast cancer for women between ages 18 and 65. The ArgusCYTE Breast Health Test offers information to help inform breast cancer treatment options and to help monitor potential recurrence. The company was founded by Steven C. Quay and Shu Chih Chen in December 2008 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

