Comparing Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (PEBK) & Its Peers

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ: PEBK) is one of 319 publicly-traded companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Dividends

Get Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina alerts:

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina pays out 28.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 25.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

This table compares Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina $70.87 million $11.36 million 11.48 Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Competitors $1.21 billion $208.72 million 12.14

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina 19.52% 9.88% 0.91% Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Competitors 28.76% 12.41% 1.26%

Risk & Volatility

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s competitors have a beta of 0.54, indicating that their average stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.0% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.2% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina 0 0 0 0 N/A Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Competitors 2156 8947 7230 508 2.32

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 8.87%. Given Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina competitors beat Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. is a holding company of the Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of full suite of commercial and personal banking products and services, including personal banking, business banking, online banking, mobile banking, personal loans, business loans, treasury management, and wealth management services. It has no operations and conducts no business of its own other than owning the bank. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newton, NC.

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.