Comparing TOMI Environmental Solutions (TOMZ) and Its Peers

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ: TOMZ) is one of 41 publicly-traded companies in the “Industrial organic chemicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare TOMI Environmental Solutions to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.7% of TOMI Environmental Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of TOMI Environmental Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares TOMI Environmental Solutions and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TOMI Environmental Solutions $25.03 million $4.39 million -5.18 TOMI Environmental Solutions Competitors $2.83 billion $47.61 million 3.13

TOMI Environmental Solutions’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than TOMI Environmental Solutions. TOMI Environmental Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

TOMI Environmental Solutions has a beta of -1.48, indicating that its share price is 248% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TOMI Environmental Solutions’ rivals have a beta of -137.01, indicating that their average share price is 13,801% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for TOMI Environmental Solutions and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TOMI Environmental Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A TOMI Environmental Solutions Competitors 242 963 1246 30 2.43

As a group, “Industrial organic chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 25.11%. Given TOMI Environmental Solutions’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TOMI Environmental Solutions has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares TOMI Environmental Solutions and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TOMI Environmental Solutions -60.44% -44.12% -34.86% TOMI Environmental Solutions Competitors -325.20% -205.90% -13.19%

Summary

TOMI Environmental Solutions rivals beat TOMI Environmental Solutions on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About TOMI Environmental Solutions

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. provides disinfection and decontamination essentials under the brand name SteraMist. It operates through the following division: Hospital-HealthCare, Life Sciences, TOMI Service Network, and Food Safety. The company was founded by Halden S. Shane on September 18, 1979 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

