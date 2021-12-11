Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Comtech Telecommunications had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $116.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Comtech Telecommunications updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CMTL opened at $24.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.91. The company has a market cap of $646.63 million, a P/E ratio of 490.90 and a beta of 1.61. Comtech Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $16.79 and a 12 month high of $30.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 800.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 374,577 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,593,000 after buying an additional 14,942 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,689 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 14,122 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,971 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,891 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,655,000 after buying an additional 20,467 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Noble Financial downgraded Comtech Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Comtech Telecommunications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Comtech Telecommunications from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comtech Telecommunications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

About Comtech Telecommunications

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

