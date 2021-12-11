Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $8.25 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded select-service, extended stay and limited service hotels. Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc., formerly known as Supertel Hospitality, Inc., is based in Norfolk, United States. “

Get Condor Hospitality Trust alerts:

Separately, B. Riley raised their price target on Condor Hospitality Trust from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of Condor Hospitality Trust stock opened at $7.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.40. Condor Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.33). Condor Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 37.72% and a negative net margin of 48.53%. Equities research analysts predict that Condor Hospitality Trust will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDOR. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust by 21.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust in the third quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Condor Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment and ownership of select-service, limited-service, extended stay and compact full service hotels. The firm also engages in the business of owning equity interests in hotel properties The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Norfolk, NE.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Condor Hospitality Trust (CDOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Condor Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Condor Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.