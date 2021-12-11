Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Insider Erica Schultz Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) insider Erica Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $3,498,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Erica Schultz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Erica Schultz sold 50,000 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total transaction of $3,243,500.00.

On Friday, November 19th, Erica Schultz sold 50,000 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.10, for a total transaction of $4,105,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Erica Schultz sold 50,000 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $4,018,500.00.

CFLT stock opened at $64.44 on Friday. Confluent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.71 and a 12 month high of $94.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.23.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.72 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 76.90% and a negative return on equity of 72.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Confluent during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Confluent during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CFLT. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $52.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Confluent from $49.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.40.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

