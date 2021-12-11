Connolly Sarah T. Purchases 6,313 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Connolly Sarah T. grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 294.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,454 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,313 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 1.4% of Connolly Sarah T.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in NVIDIA by 151.7% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 224 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total value of $3,266,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 518,000 shares of company stock valued at $168,733,340. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.07.

NVDA stock opened at $301.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.77. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.93%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

