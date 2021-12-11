Connolly Sarah T. Trims Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Connolly Sarah T. lowered its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on ICE shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.55.

ICE opened at $135.54 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.66 and a 12 month high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $76.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.36.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.40%.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $607,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $12,760,600.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 188,447 shares of company stock worth $23,415,587. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

