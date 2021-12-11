Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on January 31st

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st.

Consolidated Water has raised its dividend payment by 51.1% over the last three years. Consolidated Water has a dividend payout ratio of 56.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Consolidated Water to earn $0.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.7%.

Shares of CWCO traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.84. The company had a trading volume of 94,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,631. Consolidated Water has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $15.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.85.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). Consolidated Water had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 2.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Water will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Consolidated Water stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 677,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,938 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.45% of Consolidated Water worth $7,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

