Contrasting ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) & Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS)

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) and ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.6% of Glaukos shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.2% of ICU Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Glaukos shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of ICU Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Glaukos and ICU Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glaukos 2 6 1 0 1.89 ICU Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00

Glaukos currently has a consensus price target of $58.56, suggesting a potential upside of 41.82%. ICU Medical has a consensus price target of $283.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.46%. Given Glaukos’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Glaukos is more favorable than ICU Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Glaukos and ICU Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glaukos -13.05% -4.12% -2.43% ICU Medical 8.44% 8.72% 7.50%

Volatility & Risk

Glaukos has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ICU Medical has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Glaukos and ICU Medical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glaukos $224.96 million 8.61 -$120.35 million ($0.85) -48.58 ICU Medical $1.27 billion 3.74 $86.87 million $5.04 44.40

ICU Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Glaukos. Glaukos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ICU Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ICU Medical beats Glaukos on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B. Bergheim, Morteza Gharib, and Richard Hill on July 14, 1998 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors. The company was founded by George A. Lopez in 1984 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

