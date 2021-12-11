Contrasting ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY) & Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT)

ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY) and Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares ImageWare Systems and Engagesmart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImageWare Systems 286.20% -55.16% 89.37% Engagesmart N/A N/A N/A

This table compares ImageWare Systems and Engagesmart’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImageWare Systems $4.78 million 1.45 -$7.25 million $0.01 2.00 Engagesmart N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Engagesmart has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ImageWare Systems.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.0% of ImageWare Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Engagesmart shares are held by institutional investors. 37.7% of ImageWare Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ImageWare Systems and Engagesmart, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ImageWare Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Engagesmart 0 2 8 1 2.91

Engagesmart has a consensus target price of $39.20, suggesting a potential upside of 69.40%. Given Engagesmart’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Engagesmart is more favorable than ImageWare Systems.

Summary

ImageWare Systems beats Engagesmart on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ImageWare Systems Company Profile

ImageWare Systems, Inc. engages in the development of mobile and cloud-based identity management solutions and provision of patented biometric authentication solutions for the enterprise. Its digital identity solutions include imagaeware digital identity platform; identity proofing; identity authentication, and identity management. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Engagesmart Company Profile

EngageSmart Inc. is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving. EngageSmart Inc. is based in BRAINTREE, Mass.

