ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $183.80

Shares of ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 183.80 ($2.44) and last traded at GBX 183.80 ($2.44), with a volume of 867550 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 194.05 ($2.57).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTEC. Barclays lifted their price objective on ConvaTec Group from GBX 275 ($3.65) to GBX 290 ($3.85) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ConvaTec Group from GBX 272 ($3.61) to GBX 278 ($3.69) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 235 ($3.12) price target on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on ConvaTec Group from GBX 213 ($2.82) to GBX 195 ($2.59) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 253.83 ($3.37).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 206.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 226.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.87, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of £3.74 billion and a PE ratio of 35.67.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

