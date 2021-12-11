Convergence Investment Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 42.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,812 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCCO. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 131.9% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Southern Copper by 32.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Southern Copper by 1,454.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Southern Copper by 36.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Southern Copper stock opened at $60.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Southern Copper Co. has a 12 month low of $54.92 and a 12 month high of $83.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.40. The firm has a market cap of $46.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.13.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 40.73% and a net margin of 30.15%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.04%.

SCCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Southern Copper in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.93.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.