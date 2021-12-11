Convergence Investment Partners LLC Reduces Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,797 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MET. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 5.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 9.1% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its position in MetLife by 10.6% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 321,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,259,000 after purchasing an additional 30,833 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the second quarter worth about $697,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in MetLife in the second quarter worth about $206,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MET opened at $60.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.19 and its 200 day moving average is $61.80. The company has a market capitalization of $51.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.25. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.62 and a 12-month high of $67.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 31.63%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MET shares. Barclays raised their target price on MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

