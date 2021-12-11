Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 153 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in Chevron by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 7,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in Chevron by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 346,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,124,000 after purchasing an additional 23,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $8,824,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 388,301 shares of company stock worth $44,547,412 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX opened at $118.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.68. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $83.53 and a 1 year high of $119.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.24.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

