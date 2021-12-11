Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 6,366 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,769 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 6,366 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Amundi bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,068,606,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $384,470,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,436 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,000,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,000,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 298.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,173,954 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $167,793,000 after purchasing an additional 879,661 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total transaction of $3,779,819.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,250.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $162.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.50.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $183.88 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $122.17 and a 1 year high of $188.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $205.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.11.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

