Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 7,070 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,041 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 7,070 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the second quarter worth $232,668,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of NetApp by 1,469.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,063,504 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $171,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932,048 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NetApp by 106.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,967,671 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $160,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,259 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of NetApp by 34.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,850,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $315,079,000 after acquiring an additional 982,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the third quarter worth $66,347,000. 92.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NetApp from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

In related news, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $165,658.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.48, for a total transaction of $397,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,616 shares of company stock worth $2,511,288. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $89.32 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.83 and a 52-week high of $94.69. The stock has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.13 and a 200-day moving average of $85.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.77.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. NetApp had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 136.54%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.54%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

