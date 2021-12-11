Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 866 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,868 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 124.5% during the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 70.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Applied Materials by 42.4% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials stock opened at $152.73 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.53 and a fifty-two week high of $159.00. The stock has a market cap of $137.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 14.98%.

AMAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.69.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

