Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) to report earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.27. Corcept Therapeutics reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $1.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Corcept Therapeutics.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $96.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.75 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 20.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

CORT stock traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.75. 3,089,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,853,354. Corcept Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $31.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.01.

In other news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 47,853 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $980,507.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 24,363 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $487,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,194 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,971. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $862,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,091,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,482,000 after acquiring an additional 9,659 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 139.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 99,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 57,737 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $510,000. 67.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corcept Therapeutics (CORT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.