Cordant Inc. Has $335,000 Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Cordant Inc. decreased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the quarter. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $85.55 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $85.48 and a one year high of $86.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.08.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.