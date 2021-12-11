Cordant Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Cordant Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 2.1% of Cordant Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 1,240,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,802,000 after buying an additional 7,668 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,182,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,795,000 after purchasing an additional 26,165 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 1,137,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,102,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,953,000 after purchasing an additional 19,689 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,828,000 after purchasing an additional 261,034 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $111.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.19. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $87.89 and a one year high of $113.98.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

