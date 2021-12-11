Cordant Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Cordant Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Savior LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $109.85 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.59.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

