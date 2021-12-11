Cormark Lowers Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target to C$17.00

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Cormark from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target points to a potential upside of 44.56% from the company’s current price. Cormark also issued estimates for Mullen Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

MTL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. CIBC cut shares of Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$15.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Mullen Group to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.75.

MTL stock opened at C$11.76 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.69 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.23. Mullen Group has a 52-week low of C$9.80 and a 52-week high of C$14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.92, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$432.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$398.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mullen Group will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

