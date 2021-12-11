Cormark Lowers Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target to C$17.00

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Cormark from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target points to a potential upside of 44.56% from the company’s current price. Cormark also issued estimates for Mullen Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS.
MTL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. CIBC cut shares of Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$15.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Mullen Group to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.75.
MTL stock opened at C$11.76 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.69 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.23. Mullen Group has a 52-week low of C$9.80 and a 52-week high of C$14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.92, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.24.
Mullen Group Company Profile
Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.
Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.