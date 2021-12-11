Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Sells 140 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its position in Honeywell International by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 3,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,529,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 1.8% during the second quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HON opened at $209.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $144.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.55 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $216.39 and its 200 day moving average is $222.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

Several analysts recently commented on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.25.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

