Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mimecast by 86.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. 85.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MIME opened at $79.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.70, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.48. Mimecast Limited has a 1 year low of $38.84 and a 1 year high of $85.48.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mimecast Limited will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total transaction of $3,299,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $120,295.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 200,237 shares of company stock valued at $14,097,280. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Mimecast in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Mimecast in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mimecast from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Mimecast from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mimecast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.76.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

