Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,590 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,031 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $65,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 11.5% during the third quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 10,614 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 4,127 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $531.38.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $558.82 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $561.27. The firm has a market cap of $246.90 billion, a PE ratio of 44.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $501.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $450.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

