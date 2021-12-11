Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Given New $555.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $550.00 to $555.00 in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

COST has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $531.38.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $558.82 on Friday. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $561.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $501.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $450.98. The company has a market capitalization of $246.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 679 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,987 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,434 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

