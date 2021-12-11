Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39, RTT News reports. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $34.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $558.82. 6,323,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,305,508. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $501.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $450.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $561.27. The firm has a market cap of $246.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.59, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.17%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Costco Wholesale stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,694 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.40% of Costco Wholesale worth $2,447,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on COST. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett raised Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $525.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $531.38.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

