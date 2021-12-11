Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Receives $44.86 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.86.

CPNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on Coupang from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Coupang from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

CPNG traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.76. 4,811,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,253,432. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.18. Coupang has a 12 month low of $25.06 and a 12 month high of $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Coupang had a negative return on equity of 81.85% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. The business’s revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Coupang will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 57,000,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $1,691,760,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc bought 460,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.61 per share, for a total transaction of $12,240,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coupang during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,796,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Coupang by 17.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 9,887 shares in the last quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Coupang by 79.1% in the second quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 227,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,514,000 after acquiring an additional 100,478 shares during the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coupang in the second quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Coupang by 54.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 83,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 29,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

