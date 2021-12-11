Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Upgraded to “Neutral” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

COVTY has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Covestro from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Covestro from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Covestro from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Societe Generale lowered shares of Covestro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Covestro from €71.00 ($79.78) to €72.00 ($80.90) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.33.

COVTY opened at $29.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.29. Covestro has a twelve month low of $28.03 and a twelve month high of $38.05.

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Covestro had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Covestro will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

