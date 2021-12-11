CPChain (CPC) Market Cap Tops $2.69 Million

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. CPChain has a total market cap of $2.69 million and approximately $398,009.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CPChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CPChain has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $140.31 or 0.00286730 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00010344 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00008797 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003634 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00013767 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000186 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000162 BTC.

CPChain Profile

CPChain (CRYPTO:CPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

CPChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CPChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CPChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

