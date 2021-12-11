Critical Analysis: Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) vs. Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL)

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) and Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Vital Farms and Benson Hill, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vital Farms 0 3 2 0 2.40 Benson Hill 0 1 2 0 2.67

Vital Farms currently has a consensus price target of $24.60, indicating a potential upside of 45.91%. Benson Hill has a consensus price target of $9.33, indicating a potential upside of 25.96%. Given Vital Farms’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Vital Farms is more favorable than Benson Hill.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vital Farms and Benson Hill’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vital Farms $214.28 million 3.17 $8.80 million $0.12 140.50 Benson Hill N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Vital Farms has higher revenue and earnings than Benson Hill.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.4% of Vital Farms shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.7% of Benson Hill shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.3% of Vital Farms shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vital Farms and Benson Hill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vital Farms 2.23% 3.55% 2.96% Benson Hill N/A -46.38% -11.22%

Summary

Vital Farms beats Benson Hill on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc., an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Benson Hill

Benson Hill Inc. is a food technology company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants with its cutting-edge food innovation engine. Benson Hill Inc., formerly known as Star Peak Corp II, is based in ST. LOUIS.

