Critical Contrast: COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) and The Coretec Group (OTCMKTS:CRTG)

COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) and The Coretec Group (OTCMKTS:CRTG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get COMSovereign alerts:

3.6% of COMSovereign shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.3% of COMSovereign shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares COMSovereign and The Coretec Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets COMSovereign -423.21% -37.30% -28.94% The Coretec Group N/A -184.73% -130.50%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares COMSovereign and The Coretec Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio COMSovereign $9.43 million 7.31 -$37.08 million N/A N/A The Coretec Group N/A N/A -$1.85 million ($0.02) -2.50

The Coretec Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than COMSovereign.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for COMSovereign and The Coretec Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score COMSovereign 0 0 1 0 3.00 The Coretec Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

COMSovereign has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Coretec Group has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

COMSovereign beats The Coretec Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

COMSovereign Company Profile

COMSovereign Holding Corp. engages in the provision of solutions to network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units and other enterprises worldwide. It offers LTE Advanced and 5G-New Radio telecom solutions to network operators and enterprises. The company was founded by Daniel L. Hodges and John E. Howelon April 17, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

The Coretec Group Company Profile

The Coretec Group, Inc. is a technology-based solutions company. It is engaged in developing a portfolio of silicon-based products in energy-focused verticals, including electric vehicle and consumer batteries, solid-state lighting, and semiconductors, as well as 3D volumetric displays and printable electronics. Its product includes a 3D volumetric display under the CSpace brand. The company was founded on August 11, 1995 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.

Receive News & Ratings for COMSovereign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMSovereign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.