Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Raised to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Croda International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.00.

OTCMKTS:COIHY opened at $70.67 on Wednesday. Croda International has a one year low of $42.26 and a one year high of $70.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.75.

Croda International Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies and Industrial Chemicals. The Personal Care segment offers speciality sustainable skin care, hair care and solar protection ingredients.

