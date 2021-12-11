Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 3,970 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 9.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 60,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 34,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 37,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WY stock opened at $40.02 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $30.87 and a twelve month high of $41.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.59 and a 200 day moving average of $36.03.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 24.69%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 20.54%.

WY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

