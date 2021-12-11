Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 958 Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 958 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Magna International were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 286.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Magna International by 125.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Magna International by 69.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Magna International in the second quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Magna International by 13.8% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MGA opened at $79.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.97. Magna International Inc. has a one year low of $61.34 and a one year high of $104.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). Magna International had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Magna International Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on Magna International from $98.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Magna International in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Magna International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Magna International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

