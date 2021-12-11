Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 3,487 Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $304,600,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,668,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 8,371.2% in the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,270,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,679 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 221.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,675,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,640 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,570,000. 3.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CS opened at $9.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 12 month low of $9.29 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day moving average of $10.28.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 0.17% and a net margin of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CS shares. Cheuvreux raised Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.26.

Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

