Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 73.1% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 346.3% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $168.53 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $156.23 and a 52-week high of $231.11. The stock has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.89 and its 200 day moving average is $170.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. Clorox’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.22.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.