Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.68 Million Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $160.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.50 and a twelve month high of $171.68. The company has a market cap of $52.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.25 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.14.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $2,072,052.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.16, for a total value of $588,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,840 shares of company stock valued at $9,078,995 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.57.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

