Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEX by 12.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,568,000 after acquiring an additional 12,054 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in IDEX by 25.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 160,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,123,000 after buying an additional 32,889 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in IDEX by 7.1% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 59,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,040,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in IDEX in the second quarter valued at about $19,590,000. Finally, Mirova increased its holdings in IDEX by 8.5% in the second quarter. Mirova now owns 2,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IEX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on IDEX in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $234.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.40.

In other IDEX news, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total value of $151,437.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total value of $3,482,591.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $236.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.87. The company has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 41.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.06. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $185.23 and a 12-month high of $238.56.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $712.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.44 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.23%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

