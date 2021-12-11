CSFB Analysts Give Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) a C$5.50 Price Target

CSFB set a C$5.50 price target on Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on YRI. Peel Hunt lowered their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$9.75 to C$9.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James restated a market perform rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a C$11.50 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.68.

Shares of YRI opened at C$4.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$5.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.44. Yamana Gold has a twelve month low of C$4.82 and a twelve month high of C$7.85.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$569.40 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yamana Gold will post 0.2108219 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.44%.

In related news, Senior Officer Yohann Bouchard acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.01 per share, with a total value of C$100,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 158,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$796,028.88. Also, Director Daniel Racine bought 15,000 shares of Yamana Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.15 per share, with a total value of C$77,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 588,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,034,002.50.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

