CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €63.00 ($70.79).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.50 ($70.22) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($67.42) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Baader Bank set a €52.00 ($58.43) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €66.50 ($74.72) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($82.02) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

EVD stock traded down €0.28 ($0.31) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €61.42 ($69.01). 73,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,299. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €47.34 ($53.19) and a 52-week high of €72.68 ($81.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of €64.20 and a 200-day moving average of €59.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 522.88.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

