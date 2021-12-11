Cubic Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,950 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in eBay by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 806,363 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $56,179,000 after acquiring an additional 16,966 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in eBay by 199.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 35,944 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 23,959 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA increased its stake in eBay by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 3,263 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in eBay by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 118,545 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $8,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $276,104.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 33,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total value of $2,538,049.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,630 shares of company stock valued at $6,252,304. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $66.89 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.67 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.93. The stock has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.95%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EBAY. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on eBay from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on eBay in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

