Cubic Asset Management LLC Purchases 8,650 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 72.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,515 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 1,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.12 per share, with a total value of $109,464.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $12,218,047.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $102.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $281.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.08 and a 200 day moving average of $88.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $59.42 and a one year high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 270.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ORCL. Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.50.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.